Philadelphia police

14-Year-Old Shot Walking Home in West Oak Lane

A teenager told police he was shot walking a few blocks from his West Oak Lane home early Wednesday morning. Police are investigating whether the teen was playing with a gun at the time of the shooting

A 14-year-old boy told Philadelphia police he was shot blocks from his home in West Oak Lane early Wednesday morning, police said.

The teen was shot in the leg and being treated in stable condition at the hospital, Philadelphia police said.

Around 3:30 a.m., police said they responded to a shooting inside of a home on the 1900 block of Georgian Road in West Oak Lane. Chief Inspector Small said when officers arrived, no one answered the door, however they gained entrance through a first floor window.

Investigators discovered blood throughout the home and a family member who was asleep, Small said.

While investigating, police said they were notified a 14-year-old male was driven to a hospital in Elkins Park Hospital by his mother.

The teen told police he was walking home, near 67th and Ogontz avenues, when he made eye contact with a man then realized he was shot. Detectives are reviewing Philadelphia police cameras around the area.

Small said police are investigating the possibility the shooting was accidental or self-inflicted while the teen was handling or playing with a gun.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

