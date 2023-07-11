A teenage boy has died after being shot on Monday night in Millville, New Jersey, officials said.

According to Cumberland County prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, a 14-year-old boy was shot at about 10:20 p.m. along City Park Drive.

Léelo en español aquí

The boy, she said, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced.

The prosecutor did not provide the boy's identity, nor any further details on the child's injuries, on Tuesday morning.

According to Webb-McRae, no arrests have been made in this incident, but, "there is no known threat to the public at this time."

She said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.