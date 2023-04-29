14-Year-Old Boy Killed in Northeast Philly Triple Slaying, Officials say

Police officials have released additional information following a quadruple shooting in Northeast Philadelphia that left three people dead on Friday.

On Saturday, police said that three male teenagers died in the shooting.

Officials said, Khalif Frezghi of East Mount Airy, at 18-years-old, was the only adult killed in the shooting.

Malik Ballard, 17, from the city's Frankford neighborhood, was also killed on Friday afternoon, as was 14-year-old Salah Fleming from North Philadelphia, according to investigators.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured in the shooting, police said.

Officials said that a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have been apprehended in relation to this incident.

According to investigators, the incident happened at about 3:36 p.m. on Friday, when officers responding to reported shooting along the 5900 block of Palmetto Street in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood found Ballard on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

On the front porch of a nearby home, officers said, first responders found Frezghi, after he had also been shot.

Inside the doorway to the home, officers found Fleming and officials said, all three were pronounced at the scene of the shooting.

Not long after the shooting, police said that investigators located a black Ford Edge along the 500 block of East Wyoming Street that was believed to be involved in the incident.

The two teens arrested in connection to this shooting have been apprehended on gun possession charges and related crimes, police officials said.

An investigation into this shooting, law enforcement officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.