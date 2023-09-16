14-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington, police say

Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Wilmington, Delaware Saturday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to W. 30 Street at 2:22 a.m. to find a 14-year-old boy shot.

Police said the boy was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation and further details will be released when possible, police said.

Police ask if anyone has information about this incident to contact Detective Joran Merced at 302-576-3637 or you can provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.