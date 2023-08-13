14-year-old boy critically injured in North Philly shooting

A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a shooting in north Philadelphia Sunday night.

At 8:11 p.m. police responded to reports of a shooting at 1800 N. 20th Street where a boy was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and back, according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

He was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition, police said.

There is no word at this time on motive and no arrests have been made.

This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.