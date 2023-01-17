A teenager has been arrested and charged in the murder of another teen boy who had attended a birthday party in Camden, New Jersey, last month, authorities said.

The suspect, a 14-year-old boy from Camden, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with 1st-degree murder in the killing of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen of Lindenwold, New Jersey.

He will be held at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing.

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, police received a 911 call for gunshots on the 1800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Officials said they found Allen unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m. that night, police said.

Allen, a ninth-grade student at Lindenwold High School, had been attending a birthday party at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue that night.

"The Lindenwold School District is both shocked and saddened by the recent passing of one of our students, Dai’meon Allen," Dr. Kristin P. O'Neil, the superintendent of Lindenwold schools, said in a statement. "Our hearts and thoughts sincerely go out to his family, friends, and loved ones."

While an arrest has been made, investigators are still seeking additional information on Allen's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.