14-year-old arrested in connection to New Castle County shooting, police say

A teen has been arrested for shooting a man multiple times in New Castle County, Delaware, police said.

According to the New Castle County Division of Police, on Monday, Dec. 18 at 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Highland Boulevard for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man shot multiple times in his lower body, police said. Multiple occupied residences and parked vehicles were also struck.

Following an investigation, police said a 14-year-old boy from New Castle County was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody by the Delaware State Police, Wilmington Police Department, and NCCPD on Thursday, Dec. 28, following a multi-state crime spree.

The suspect has been charged with one felony count of assault in the first degree, one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and six felony counts of reckless endangering in the first degree, police said.

Police said the suspect was arraigned and is held on $176,000 bail.

Police ask if anyone has information or cell phone/surveillance video related to this incident to contact the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 302-395-8110 or the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or submit a tip online at delawarecrimestoppers.com