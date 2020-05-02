14, 15 Year Old Girls Recovering After Being Struck by Beach Patrol Vehicle at Ship Bottom

Two girls, 14 and 15, were hit by a beach patrol vehicle while laying in the sand at Ship Bottom Beach on Saturday.

The girls were airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center, but have since been released to their families.

The driver of the Beach Patrol vehicle was John Purdon, 22, of Barnegat, NJ, according to the Ship Bottom Police Department's Facebook page.

He was charged with reckless driving, the post read.

The girls were both from Pennsylvania, police said. Ship Bottom beaches still are closed to non-residents for the coronavirus pandemic.

People on the beach for walking or jogging must have emergency reentry placards ready to show authorities when asked.

Police did not say if the girls had a placard.