Boy, 13, charged with murder after 19-year-old killed in Newark, Del. shooting

Police in Delaware have arrested a 13-year-old boy and charged him with the Sunday, March 16, 2025 murder of a 19-year-old man in Newark.

According to police, an investigation into the slaying of Jahliel Jackson, that happened at about 3:06 p.m. on Sunday in the Clarion Court community of Kimberton in Newark, led police to identify a 13-year-old boy from Wilmington as a suspect.

In this incident, officials said, police were called to the community on a report of gunshots. As the officers there searched for evidence of gunfire, police officials said, they learned that a teen who suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body had arrived at a nearby hospital.

The teen, later identified as Jackson, was pronounced shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The 13-year-old boy arrested in connection to Jackson's death has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm and other offenses.

However, police officials said an investigation is still ongoing into this incident.

Anyone who may have information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Bruhn of the New Castle County Division of Police at 302-395-8120 or by email at Thomas.Bruhn@newcastlede.gov.

Tips can also be provided by calling the department's non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.