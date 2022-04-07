13-Year-Old Boy Shot While Sitting in SUV in Philly Dies

A 13-year-old boy shot in the head as he sat in an SUV in Philadelphia earlier this week has died.

Turay Thompson died Wednesday night at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was being treated following the shooting, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday.

The teen was struck when a gunman opened fire on the SUV at 49th and Hoopes streets around 8:27 p.m. Monday. Philadelphia police Capt. John Walker said at the time that the gunman fired as many as 16 shots, striking the boy in the head, chest and arms.

Thompson, who lived in the area, was alone in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and appeared to have been targeted, Walker added.

Police have not made an arrest in the case. Thompson's shooting happened just hours after a 15-year-old boy, Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Jr., was gunned down after leaving his North Philadelphia school.

Thompson becomes at least the 11th minor shot and killed in the city this year, according to a tally by the Philadelphia Office of the Controller. Another 30 children and underage teens have been struck by gunfire but survived, according to the controller’s office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.