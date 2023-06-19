13-year-old boy accused of sharing child porn on Snapchat

Police are sending a warning to parents after a 13-year-old boy allegedly created child pornography and shared it on the social media app Snapchat.

On Friday, parents alerted Egg Harbor Township Police that a video containing pornographic content between a teenager and younger child had been posted on Snapchat. Investigators said the video had circulated among high school and middle school students in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Police identified the creator and distributor of the content as a 13-year-old boy. The teen was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators also alerted Snapchat to remove the video though police said additional copies of the video were likely created and may still be circulating online, through other social media apps and text threads. Police are asking parents to report the video to Snapchat if they come across it.

“Any additional copies of the video should be destroyed or deleted at this time. There is no need to retain or distribute this video any further,” an Egg Harbor Township police spokesperson said. “Please be sure to delete it not only from individual devices, but also from any cloud-based backup accounts you may have for those devices.”