13 People Shot, 3 Dead, After Shooting on South Street in Philadelphia

At least thirteen people were shot, three of them killed, when a gunman opened fire on South Street in Philadelphia late Saturday night.

According to police, it happened at the intersection with 4th Street and South Street shortly before midnight.

Police told NBC10 at least ten people were injured and three are dead.

Casings and a shot out window along 200blk of South St. 13 people shot, 2 dead. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/tVmM3bO0eB — Matt Schaffer (@photoguy603) June 5, 2022

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.