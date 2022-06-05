Philadelphia

13 People Shot, 3 Dead, After Shooting on South Street in Philadelphia

According to police, it all began at the intersection with 4th Street and South Street shortly before midnight

At least thirteen people were shot, three of them killed, when a gunman opened fire on South Street in Philadelphia late Saturday night.

According to police, it happened at the intersection with 4th Street and South Street shortly before midnight.

Police told NBC10 at least ten people were injured and three are dead.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

