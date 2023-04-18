Pennsylvania

13 People Hospitalized After Collision With Tractor Trailer in Lehigh County

I-476 southbound is shut down

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

13 people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County Tuesday night.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash where a tractor trailer collided with several other vehicles on I-476 southbound near mile marker 55.4, according to officials.

At least two people had to be extricated and at least a dozen people are being evacuated at the scene.

At this time there are no reports of what injuries were sustained in the crash and how the crash happened.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

