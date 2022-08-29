13 Children Taken to Hospital After School Bus Rear-Ended

A school bus crash in Delaware County sent 13 kids to the hospital Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Students from Toby Farms Elementary School were on board on the bus around 3:45 p.m. when another vehicle crashed into the back of it in Chester Township, a spokesperson for the Chester Upland School District said.

Officials said 13 children were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center. No serious injuries were reported.

"Superintendent Dr. Craig Parkinson and other district officials were notified of the accident and went to the hospital," spokesperson Aignér Cleveland said in a release. "CUSD officials also immediately began calling parents and family members of the students to inform them of the accident."

As of 6 p.m., all students were released from the hospital, authorities said.

“I am extremely grateful to the police officers who were on the scene,” said Dr. Parkinson. “This was such an unfortunate and scary accident. Thankfully, all of our students are okay and were able to go home to their families within hours after the accident."

The crash remains under investigation by the Chester Township Police Department.