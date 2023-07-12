Philadelphia

13 children became citizens at annual Betsy Ross House naturalization ceremony

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than a dozen children from around the world became American citizens in a ceremony on Tuesday in Old City.

The ceremony took place at the Betsy Ross House where they hold an annual children’s naturalization ceremony.

"I feel happy and I'm grateful for myself for working hard so I can go here," a little girl said at the ceremony.

Independence Day Jul 4

Emotional day for 34 people who became U.S. citizens on Independence Day

Pennsylvania Jun 27

Non-US citizens would be eligible to teach in Pennsylvania under a bill passed by the State House

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

13 kids took the oath, that’s one for each of the stars on the original flag.

The children from this year’s ceremony come from nine different countries across the globe.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us