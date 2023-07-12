13 children became citizens at annual Betsy Ross House naturalization ceremony

More than a dozen children from around the world became American citizens in a ceremony on Tuesday in Old City.

The ceremony took place at the Betsy Ross House where they hold an annual children’s naturalization ceremony.

"I feel happy and I'm grateful for myself for working hard so I can go here," a little girl said at the ceremony.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

13 kids took the oath, that’s one for each of the stars on the original flag.

The children from this year’s ceremony come from nine different countries across the globe.