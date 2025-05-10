12-year-old shot and killed while filming music video in Northwest Philadelphia, police say

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed while filming a music video in Northwest Philadelphia on Saturday, police said.

Police responded to a call of a person with a gun at around 12:30 p.m. at the 1500 block of East Pastorius Street, where they found the juvenile victim with gunshot wounds to his stomach inside a home.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead at 12:51 p.m., police said.

Authorities say the boy was filming a music video with two others, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old, when the shooting took place.

It is unclear which teen fired the weapon and it is unclear if the shooting was intentional or accidental, police said.

The music video being recorded is available and considered key evidence, officials said.

"We are in possession of that video," said Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace. "But there needs to be warrants to access that information."

Police also found some other weapons at the crime scene, including a BB gun, Pace said.

"How that live gun got there, that is under investigation," he added.

Family members inside the home at the time of the shooting were also being questioned, police said.

Neighbors say they are shocked by the shooting, especially with it so close to Mother's Day.

"The videos I think now are so violent," said Deborah Hankins. "And these kids, I don't understand, I was raised that you don't play with guns."

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Philadelphia police's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story; check back for updates.