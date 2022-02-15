12-Year-Old Girl Shot in Philadelphia

A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was on the 4600 block of Hurley Street when a gunman opened fire. The girl was shot at least once and taken to Saint Christopher’s Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed her condition.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.