12-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed in bed by sibling, police say

By Brendan Brightman and Lili Zheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 12-year-old boy was found shot in the head or neck area in his bed in West Philadelphia Wednesday evening in what police say was an accidental shooting committed by his sibling.

Police arrived at the scene at around 9:30 p.m. and went up to the third floor of a private residence at the 800 block of Brooklyn Street, police said.

Police found the child unresponsive in the rear bedroom, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Six people total were in the residence when police arrived, with only one of them an adult, who is the mother of the child, police said.

Police said it is too soon to know if charges will stem from the incident, however, the house is an active crime scene, police said.

The investigation is currently focused on determining who owned the gun that was found at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

