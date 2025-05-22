A 12-year-old boy was found shot in the head or neck area in his bed in West Philadelphia Wednesday evening in what police say was an accidental shooting committed by his sibling.

Police arrived at the scene at around 9:30 p.m. and went up to the third floor of a private residence at the 800 block of Brooklyn Street, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police found the child unresponsive in the rear bedroom, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Six people total were in the residence when police arrived, with only one of them an adult, who is the mother of the child, police said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said it is too soon to know if charges will stem from the incident, however, the house is an active crime scene, police said.

The investigation is currently focused on determining who owned the gun that was found at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.