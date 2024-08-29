12 rescued after boat took on water on Schuylkill River

A dozen people were rescued by police officials early Thursday after they called 9-1-1 when one of two boats they were on started taking on water as they sailed along the Schuylkill River in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to Chief Police Inspector Scott Small, officials got an emergency call from one of the boaters at about 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, who said that they were on a boat on the Schuylkill River at the Platt Bridge and were taking on water.

"We immediately deployed our aviation unit, our helicopter, down to that location and they were able to site the boat on the Schuylkill River, not too far from the Platt Bridge," Small told NBC10 crews at the scene early Thursday. "We immediately deployed the fire department's marine unit as well as the Coast Guard."

Small said the people who were rescued -- all in their 20s and 30s, he said -- had taken two boats out on the river for a party when on boat began taking on water.

He said the city's fire department's marine unit along with the Coast Guard were able to get all 12 people off the boats and on to dry land without any injuries.

Also, he noted that the individuals did the right thing by contacting police immediately and by staying together when one of the boats started to sink.

"So, everyone on board of these two small boats, they're fine, they're okay," Small said.

Once everyone was ashore, Small said, the boat had not totally sunk, but it was taking on water.

Small said officials planned to tow away at least one of the boats.