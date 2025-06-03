12 rescued as Dragon Boat capsizes in Schuylkill River, police say

A marine unit with the Philadelphia Police Department helped pull a dozen people from the waters of the Schuylkill River on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to police, 12 people were rescued from the Schuylkill River in Philly's East Falls neighborhood after a dragon boat capsized near the 4900 block of Ridge Avenue at about 6:30 a.m.

One of these individuals, officials said, was injured and was taken to a nearby hospital after being pulled from the water.

The person's condition was not immediately known.

The other people who were rescued were unharmed, officials said.

Officials said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.