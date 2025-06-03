East Falls

12 rescued as Dragon Boat capsizes in Schuylkill River, police say

Officials said 12 people were rescued, including one person who was injured, after a dragon boat capsized in the Schuylkill River off of Ridge Ave. in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

By Hayden Mitman

An ambulance leaves the scene after 12 people were pulled from the Schuylkill River after a dragon boat capsized on Tuesday morning.
NBC10

A marine unit with the Philadelphia Police Department helped pull a dozen people from the waters of the Schuylkill River on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to police, 12 people were rescued from the Schuylkill River in Philly's East Falls neighborhood after a dragon boat capsized near the 4900 block of Ridge Avenue at about 6:30 a.m.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One of these individuals, officials said, was injured and was taken to a nearby hospital after being pulled from the water.

The person's condition was not immediately known.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The other people who were rescued were unharmed, officials said.

Officials said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

East Falls
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us