11-Year-Old and Two Others Injured in Triple Shooting in South Philly

Three people were injured, including a minor, in a triple shooting Friday night in South Philadelphia.

At 7:55 p.m. on the 1900 block of 23rd Street an 11-year-old girl was shot once in the right arm along with a 22-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, police said.

All victims were transported to the hospital where they were all placed in stable condition, according to the police.

At this time no arrests have been made and no further information is available.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.