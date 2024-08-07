Philadelphia

11 residents displaced after home collapsed on N. Broad Street

Nearly a dozen people were displaced after fire fighters responded to a sudden building collapse in Logan

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Nearly a dozen people were displaced after a building collapsed in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Around 2:30 p.m., the fire department was called to the 4500 block of North Broad Street for a report of a collapsed dwelling, officials said. That is a residential street.

The fire department was able to place the incident under control quickly.

All occupants were evacuated safely, no one was injured.

The building that collapsed was deemed unsafe to reoccupy by L&I, a spokesperson with the fire department said.

At this time there is no information about what caused the sudden collapse of the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

