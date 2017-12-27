A Northeast Philadelphia community is in shock after an 11-year-old girl was found dead Wednesday morning following a sleepover at a neighbor’s house in Torresdale.

Several children were in a second-floor bedroom, but one did not wake up, police said. Adults were home at the time of the incident and called first responders immediately.

Police have not said whether the death is suspicious, but they are treating it as a crime scene. K9 units searched for drugs and other contraband. For now, nothing is being ruled out, officials told NBC10.

"With the age of the victim there was a concern right away," Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum, from the Philadelphia Police Department Northeast Division, said. "We are taking all the investigative steps.

A woman who identified herself as the girl’s aunt said the 11-year-old frequently slept at the neighbor’s house and had not been diagnosed with any serious medical conditions.