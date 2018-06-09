Eleven sets of twins are officially graduates from the same high school in Collegeville, Pa. (Published Friday, June 8, 2018)

Those who attended this year's graduation of one Montgomery County high school may have felt like they were seeing double as 11 sets of twins walked down the aisle.

The twins, Marie and Joe Scaramuzzo, Kiara and Isaac Deleon, Thomas and Fiona Warren, Ryan and Michael Cerula, Dylan and Cole Taylor, Owen and Cole Hartman, Allison and Megan Pagliarulo, Andrew and Michael Ditullio, Charlie and Blake Murphy, Zoe and Emma Mueller, and Max and Oliver Anderson graduated together Friday from Perkiomen Valley High School Graduation.

While many of the twins have been attending school together for years, they didn’t realize they were an anomaly until the yearbook asked to feature them.

"I didn’t realize this was an abnormal number of twins to have in a class," Marie Scaramuzzo, whose brother Joe also graduated, said.

Many of the twins said it was exciting to be graduating and finally gaining some space from each other.

"It's crazy that we’ll be going our own separate ways after being in the same house for 18 years," Fiona Warren, whose brother Thomas also walked, said.

Dylan and Cole Taylor will have a particularly long distance between them in a couple months.

"I'll be up in New York at West Point and he’ll be down… in Florida. We’ll be across the country. Thank God," Dylan said.