Wanted: $10k reward out for man who set deadly Southwest Philly stable fire

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for any information that leads to the successful arrest and prosecution of the individual who, officials believe, started a fire at a pop up stable in Southwest Philadelphia last month that killed two horses and injured several others.

Police in Philadelphia have shared surveillance footage that, they said, shows the individual -- believed to be a man with a thin build, who wore dark colored pants, a gray long sleeve shirt or sweatshirt at the time of the incident -- leaving the stables just three minutes before flames could be seen pouring from the structure.

A pair of horses were killed in this fire in Southwest Philadelphia at, what officials called, a "pop-up" horse stable located along the 5800 block of Lindbergh Avenue.

Officials with the Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team said that the group also rescued a total of 12 horses from the property after the fire.

On Tuesday, officials with Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia, or ACCT Philly, announced that they have posted a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest and prosecution of the person who, police believe, set the deadly fire.

Officials said that there is a citywide task force that is handling information on this incident. It can be contacted at 609-316-8334 with tips and information.

Callers are being reminded to provide a phone number if they leave a message so that someone from the task for can call back.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).