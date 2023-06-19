A $10,000 reward is being offered for help in finding a man who remains missing nearly three months after his reported abduction in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, March 31, at 2:15 a.m., police responded to a reported abduction on 900 East Godfrey Street. When police arrived they were met by a witness who said he saw two armed men in black hooded sweatshirts exit a black Ford SUV and abduct a man, later identified as 48-year-old Wey Um. The men threw Um into the SUV and drove off, the witness said.

Surveillance photos of the suspects' vehicle.

Police said there hasn’t been any trace of Um since the reported abduction, with no phone calls or evidence that he’s at a hospital and no bank account activity or contact about a ransom.

Photo of Wey Um.

On March 6, a few weeks before his disappearance, Um had been robbed a block away from Oxford Tavern, a bar that his family owned where he worked as a bartender, investigators said. While Um never reported the robbery, police later released photos of a person of interest in the incident. Investigators have not determined if that person of interest was also involved in Um’s reported abduction or if the two incidents are connected.

Surveillance photos of the person of interest in the March 6 robbery.

“There are people out there that are concerned,” John Apeldorn, president of the Citizens Crime Commission, told NBC10. “You got community, you got friends, and of course the police. So anybody with information, give us a call. We want to know what happened.”

The Citizens Crime Commission and Philadelphia Police are offering a $10,000 reward for help in finding Um.

“Money opens mouths and hopefully that’ll be the case this time,” Apeldorn said.

During an interview in March, Harold Smith, a customer at Oxford Tavern, described Um as a kind man.

“He is one of the nicest people I have ever met in my entire life,” Smith said. “Wey cares. That’s why it hurts us.”

If you have any information on Um’s whereabouts, call the Citizens Crime Commission’s anonymous tip line at 215-546-TIPS or Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.

