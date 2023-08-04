This 103-year-old veteran remembers WWII like it was yesterday

It's been almost 78 years since World War II officially came to an end, but one man remembers the war like it was yesterday.

Veteran Eric Wiesenhutter, now 103 years old, from Montgomery County served in the U.S. Army and still has a great memory, it's almost photographic.

"My mind is still OK even though my body isn't," Wiesenhutter said.

Wiesenhutter entered the Army when he was 21 years old, just months before Pearl Harbor in 1941. He worked as an Army photographer capturing moments in history such as the Normandy Invasion and the liberation of the German concentration camps.

"It was scary to listen to the whistle of the bombs coming down," Wiesenhutter said.

Wiesenhutter's daughter Jean Landenhiem and nephew Walter Wiesenhutter said they constantly have conversations with him about what happened during World War II. They said he has a treasure trove full of stories.

"It's a dedication to a love for this country and to keep our freedom," Landenhiem said. "He just felt it was important to write while he could still remember everything."

Wiesenhutter wants the next generations to know what he experienced, through his words and photos.

"They need to know what happened in the past so you don’t repeat the errors in the future," Walter Wiesenhutter said.

Wiesenhutter's memories and stories of when he served for the country will live on forever.

"Saw the Statue of Liberty and said we’re home, we made it.. and that is my story," the veteran said.