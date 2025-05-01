$100K a year now considered ‘low income' in 4 Bay Area counties, report says

New data from a state report shows that people can make over $100,000 a year in four Bay Area counties and still be considered "low income."

A new report from the California Department of Housing and Community Development showed in Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, a single person can be making over six figures and still be classified as low income.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Nowhere is that more pronounced than in Santa Clara County, where people making under $111,700 a year are now defined as “low income.”

“If you make $111,000 a year, you’ll still have a hard time getting a spot here,” said San Jose resident Samuel Carbajal.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The number might be eye-popping to people outside of California. But some San Jose residents NBC Bay Area spoke to on Wednesday said it’s not that surprising when looking at local housing prices.

“It’s not a livable situation,” said San Jose resident Kingsley Egbujor. "People are having to start living outside in different areas like Hollister and Los Banos just to be able to make it even. Buying a house is next to impossible. I’m a college student and working and I can barely afford to live here.”

Kayla Guerrero was in the South Bay visiting family Wednesday but she said that she moved away due to high cost of living.

“I made the decision to leave to a different county, to Placer County,” she said. “It’s been a great experience. However, I’m away from family and friends and just everything that I knew as I was growing up.”

Silicon Valley at Home advocates for more affordable housing in the region. They said for every affordable housing unit that goes on the market, the owners see at least 10 applications.

Regina Celestin Williams, executive director of Silicon Valley at Home, said these new income numbers are proof more affordable homes need to be built now.

“What that number really means is that, yes, the wealth is being generated and there’s still a lot of work to do to make sure that there’s enough homes, so that everyone can afford to live here,” she said.

Williams said the state’s regional housing needs assessment that mandates cities build more housing has helped.

The Santa Clara County Housing Authority told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that while some households at the low income level may qualify for state or local programs, they typically do not meet the eligibility criteria for their federal housing programs, which are targeted to very low-income households and below.