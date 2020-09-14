Jersey Shore

1,000 People Gather Near ‘Jersey Shore' Home in Seaside Heights

The crowd gathered near the home on 1209 Boardwalk Monday night. Officials estimated the crowd was more than 1,000 people. 

By David Chang

Police responded to a massive crowd of around 1,000 people near the home where they filmed the popular MTV show “Jersey Shore” in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. 

The crowd gathered near 1209 Boardwalk Monday night. Officials estimated the crowd was more than 1,000 people. 

The Asbury Park Press reported the crowd was part of a large party hosted by a popular YouTube group though NBC10 has not yet confirmed this.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Bill Cosby 1 hour ago

Montco DA Files Brief in Response to Appeal From Bill Cosby's Lawyers

Lower Merion Township 16 hours ago

Man Found Shot to Death on Main Line Sidewalk

Under current rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, outdoor gatherings in New Jersey can’t exceed 500 people and social distancing must be practiced. 

No word yet on any arrests. 

The gathering occurred near the home where they filmed four seasons of the popular reality TV show “Jersey Shore.” 

This story is developing. Stay with NBC10.com for the latest updates.

This article tagged under:

Jersey ShoreNew Jerseyseaside heights
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us