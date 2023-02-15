Disney100: The Exhibition is kicking off its world tour at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on February 18. The exhibition was specially created for the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company, which launched in 1923.

Visitors can see hundreds of treasures and extraordinary objects from the Walt Disney Archives, including Disney's "Crown Jewels" -- more than 250 pieces of rarely-seen costumes, props and other memorabilia. Some highlights include the earliest sketches of Mickey Mouse, the Spell Book from Hocus Pocus, the model for Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom and the Black Panther costume from the 2018 movie.

Guests will also get behind-the-scenes looks at the creation of popular characters, films, shows and attractions, such as Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

The exhibition includes 10 themed galleries with moving stories and interactive installations celebrating everything from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic. Featured artifacts span from Wendy's necklace and Captain Hook's hook from Peter Pan & Wendy in 2023 to memorabilia from the offices of Walt Disney in 1860.

“We are thrilled that the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition is here, offering the first opportunity to see the crown jewels come to life in beautifully crafted galleries reflecting Disney’s imaginative storytelling, innovation, discovery, and wonder,” said Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of The Franklin Institute.

The exhibition will be at The Franklin Insititute through Aug. 27, 2023. If you're thinking of checking it out, it's strongly recommended to buy your tickets in advance.

The Franklin Institute was previously home to Harry Potter: The Exhibition, which explores the Wizarding World through interactive exhibits and original props and costumes. The traveling exhibition is now open in Atlanta, Ga. and Vienna, Austria.