100 Philly Schools Closing Early Tuesday, Wednesday Due to Heat

One hundred schools in the Philadelphia School District will close early Tuesday and Wednesday because of forecasted high temperatures, officials announced Monday.

The schools do not have sufficient cooling systems and will close three hours early, the district said. After-school and sports activities at those schools will also be cancelled.

"We realize that early dismissals, especially those made the day before, can present challenges for many families" the School District of Philadelphia said. "Please know that these decisions, which we do not make lightly, are always made with the safety of our students and staff as our top priority."

The rest of the district’s schools and administrative offices will remain open on a normal schedule.

The news comes on the district's first day back for students and staff as high temperatures in Philadelphia hit the low-90s.

The school district listed each of the 100 schools in need of air conditioning and/or electrical system upgrades on their website Monday evening. They are listed below.

AMY @ James Martin MS Franklin Learning Center HS Mifflin, Thomas ES AMY Northwest MS Furness, Horace HS Mitchell ES Arthur, Chester A. ES Gideon, Edward ES Moore, J. Hampton ES Bache-Martin ES Girard Academic Music Program HS Morris, Robert ES Barton, Clara ES Girard, Stephen ES Morrison, Andrew J. ES Blaine, James G. ES Girls HS Nebinger, George W. ES Blankenburg, Rudolph ES Greenberg, Joseph ES call Overbrook ES Brown, Henry A. ES Harding, Warren G. MS Parkway West HS Bryant, William C. ES Harrington, Avery D. ES Patterson, John M. ES Building 21 HS Henry, Charles W. ES Penn Treaty HS Casarez, Gloria ES Hill-Freedman World Academy MS Pennell, Joseph ES Castor Gardens MS Holme, Thomas ES Pennypacker, Samuel ES Catharine, Joseph W. ES Hopkinson, Francis ES Rhawnhurst ES Central HS Houston, Henry H. ES Roosevelt, Theodore ES Comegys, Benjamin B. ES Howe, Julia W. ES Rowen, William ES Comly, Watson ES Jenks, Abram ES Roxborough HS Cooke, Jay ES Jenks Academy for Arts & Sciences ES Sayre, William HS Coppin, Fanny Jackson ES Kenderton ES Sharswood, George ES Crossan, Kennedy C. ES Key, Francis Scott ES Shawmont ES Day, Anna B. ES Kirkbride, Eliza B. ES Sheppard, Issac A. ES Disston, Hamilton ES Lamberton, Robert E. ES Science Leadership Academy @ Beeber HS Dobson, James ES Lea, Henry C. ES South Philadelphia HS Dunbar, Paul L. ES Lingelbach, Anna L . ES Spring Garden ES Edmonds, Franklin S. ES Loesche, William H. ES Spruance, Gilbert ES Ellwood ES Logan, James ES Sullivan, James J. ES Emlen, Eleanor C. ES Lowell, James R. ES Taggart, John H. ES Fell, D. Newlin ES Ludlow, James R. ES Tilden, William MS Feltonville Arts and Sciences Marshall, John ES The U School HS Finletter School Marshall, Thurgood Wagner, Gen. Louis MS Fitler Academic Plus ES McCloskey, John F. ES Waring, Laura W. ES Fitzpatrick, A.L. ES McClure, Alexander K. ES Washington, George HS Fox Chase ES McMichael, Morton ES Washington, Martha ES Franklin, Benjamin ES Meredith, William M. ES Ziegler, William H. ES Franklin, Benjamin HS

The district advises parents contact their child's school for further information.