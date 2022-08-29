100 Philly Schools Closing Early Tuesday, Wednesday Due to Heat

One hundred schools in the Philadelphia School District will close early Tuesday and Wednesday because of forecasted high temperatures, officials announced Monday.
The schools do not have sufficient cooling systems and will close three hours early, the district said. After-school and sports activities at those schools will also be cancelled.
"We realize that early dismissals, especially those made the day before, can present challenges for many families" the School District of Philadelphia said. "Please know that these decisions, which we do not make lightly, are always made with the safety of our students and staff as our top priority."
The rest of the district’s schools and administrative offices will remain open on a normal schedule.
The news comes on the district's first day back for students and staff as high temperatures in Philadelphia hit the low-90s.
The school district listed each of the 100 schools in need of air conditioning and/or electrical system upgrades on their website Monday evening. They are listed below.
|AMY @ James Martin MS
|Franklin Learning Center HS
|Mifflin, Thomas ES
|AMY Northwest MS
|Furness, Horace HS
|Mitchell ES
|Arthur, Chester A. ES
|Gideon, Edward ES
|Moore, J. Hampton ES
|Bache-Martin ES
|Girard Academic Music Program HS
|Morris, Robert ES
|Barton, Clara ES
|Girard, Stephen ES
|Morrison, Andrew J. ES
|Blaine, James G. ES
|Girls HS
|Nebinger, George W. ES
|Blankenburg, Rudolph ES
|Greenberg, Joseph ES call
|Overbrook ES
|Brown, Henry A. ES
|Harding, Warren G. MS
|Parkway West HS
|Bryant, William C. ES
|Harrington, Avery D. ES
|Patterson, John M. ES
|Building 21 HS
|Henry, Charles W. ES
|Penn Treaty HS
|Casarez, Gloria ES
|Hill-Freedman World Academy MS
|Pennell, Joseph ES
|Castor Gardens MS
|Holme, Thomas ES
|Pennypacker, Samuel ES
|Catharine, Joseph W. ES
|Hopkinson, Francis ES
|Rhawnhurst ES
|Central HS
|Houston, Henry H. ES
|Roosevelt, Theodore ES
|Comegys, Benjamin B. ES
|Howe, Julia W. ES
|Rowen, William ES
|Comly, Watson ES
|Jenks, Abram ES
|Roxborough HS
|Cooke, Jay ES
|Jenks Academy for Arts & Sciences ES
|Sayre, William HS
|Coppin, Fanny Jackson ES
|Kenderton ES
|Sharswood, George ES
|Crossan, Kennedy C. ES
|Key, Francis Scott ES
|Shawmont ES
|Day, Anna B. ES
|Kirkbride, Eliza B. ES
|Sheppard, Issac A. ES
|Disston, Hamilton ES
|Lamberton, Robert E. ES
|Science Leadership Academy @ Beeber HS
|Dobson, James ES
|Lea, Henry C. ES
|South Philadelphia HS
|Dunbar, Paul L. ES
|Lingelbach, Anna L . ES
|Spring Garden ES
|Edmonds, Franklin S. ES
|Loesche, William H. ES
|Spruance, Gilbert ES
|Ellwood ES
|Logan, James ES
|Sullivan, James J. ES
|Emlen, Eleanor C. ES
|Lowell, James R. ES
|Taggart, John H. ES
|Fell, D. Newlin ES
|Ludlow, James R. ES
|Tilden, William MS
|Feltonville Arts and Sciences
|Marshall, John ES
|The U School HS
|Finletter School
|Marshall, Thurgood
|Wagner, Gen. Louis MS
|Fitler Academic Plus ES
|McCloskey, John F. ES
|Waring, Laura W. ES
|Fitzpatrick, A.L. ES
|McClure, Alexander K. ES
|Washington, George HS
|Fox Chase ES
|McMichael, Morton ES
|Washington, Martha ES
|Franklin, Benjamin ES
|Meredith, William M. ES
|Ziegler, William H. ES
|Franklin, Benjamin HS
The district advises parents contact their child's school for further information.