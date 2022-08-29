Philadelphia

100 Philly Schools Closing Early Tuesday, Wednesday Due to Heat

The schools do not have sufficient cooling systems and will close three hours early, the district said

By Christine Mattson

One hundred schools in the Philadelphia School District will close early Tuesday and Wednesday because of forecasted high temperatures, officials announced Monday.

The schools do not have sufficient cooling systems and will close three hours early, the district said. After-school and sports activities at those schools will also be cancelled.

"We realize that early dismissals, especially those made the day before, can present challenges for many families" the School District of Philadelphia said. "Please know that these decisions, which we do not make lightly, are always made with the safety of our students and staff as our top priority."

The rest of the district’s schools and administrative offices will remain open on a normal schedule.

The news comes on the district's first day back for students and staff as high temperatures in Philadelphia hit the low-90s.

The school district listed each of the 100 schools in need of air conditioning and/or electrical system upgrades on their website Monday evening. They are listed below.

AMY @ James Martin MSFranklin Learning Center HSMifflin, Thomas ES
AMY Northwest MSFurness, Horace HSMitchell ES
Arthur, Chester A. ESGideon, Edward ESMoore, J. Hampton ES
Bache-Martin ESGirard Academic Music Program HSMorris, Robert ES
Barton, Clara ESGirard, Stephen ESMorrison, Andrew J. ES
Blaine, James G. ESGirls HSNebinger, George W. ES
Blankenburg, Rudolph ESGreenberg, Joseph ES callOverbrook ES
Brown, Henry A. ESHarding, Warren G. MSParkway West HS
Bryant, William C. ESHarrington, Avery D. ESPatterson, John M. ES
Building 21 HSHenry, Charles W. ESPenn Treaty HS
Casarez, Gloria ESHill-Freedman World Academy MSPennell, Joseph ES
Castor Gardens MSHolme, Thomas ESPennypacker, Samuel ES
Catharine, Joseph W. ESHopkinson, Francis ESRhawnhurst ES
Central HSHouston, Henry H. ESRoosevelt, Theodore ES
Comegys, Benjamin B. ESHowe, Julia W. ESRowen, William ES
Comly, Watson ESJenks, Abram ESRoxborough HS
Cooke, Jay ESJenks Academy for Arts & Sciences ESSayre, William HS
Coppin, Fanny Jackson ESKenderton ESSharswood, George ES
Crossan, Kennedy C. ESKey, Francis Scott ESShawmont ES
Day, Anna B. ESKirkbride, Eliza B. ESSheppard, Issac A. ES
Disston, Hamilton ESLamberton, Robert E. ESScience Leadership Academy @ Beeber HS
Dobson, James ESLea, Henry C. ESSouth Philadelphia HS
Dunbar, Paul L. ESLingelbach, Anna L . ESSpring Garden ES
Edmonds, Franklin S. ESLoesche, William H. ESSpruance, Gilbert ES
Ellwood ESLogan, James ESSullivan, James J. ES
Emlen, Eleanor C. ESLowell, James R. ESTaggart, John H. ES
Fell, D. Newlin ESLudlow, James R. ESTilden, William MS
Feltonville Arts and SciencesMarshall, John ESThe U School HS
Finletter SchoolMarshall, ThurgoodWagner, Gen. Louis MS
Fitler Academic Plus ESMcCloskey, John F. ESWaring, Laura W. ES
Fitzpatrick, A.L. ESMcClure, Alexander K. ESWashington, George HS
Fox Chase ESMcMichael, Morton ESWashington, Martha ES
Franklin, Benjamin ESMeredith, William M. ESZiegler, William H. ES
Franklin, Benjamin HS

The district advises parents contact their child's school for further information.

