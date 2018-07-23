Vice President Mike Pence will be in Philadelphia Monday discussing the benefits of the federal tax cut on Pennsylvania. He will also be attending a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta who is hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Bob Casey,

Dozens of women wearing red dresses and white caps will greet Vice President Mike Pence when he visits Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

No, this is a not a dystopian nightmare in which fertile women are enslaved by a military dictatorship. Rather, drawing on inspiration from the Netflix show "The Handmaid's Tale," which is based on a Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, protesters will march against President Donald Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy and its perceived anti-choice U.S. Supreme Court nomination, Brett Kavanaugh, according to a press release.

The protests will mirror recent demonstrations throughout the country that use themes from "The Handmaid's Tale" aimed at "[waking] people up to the real life dangers of the Trump/Pence regime," organizers said in a statement.

"Nothing short of removing this whole illegitimate regime from power will stop this nightmare," organizer Samantha Goldman of Refuse Fascism Philly said. "If we allow this regime to get away with caging and torturing children, they know there is nothing they can't get away with."



Pence will be in Philadelphia Monday to tout Trump tax cuts and campaign for Pennsylvania senate candidate U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, a staunch conservative and supporter of Trump. Barletta is running against Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in this year's Pennsylvania midterms.

The event, hosted by America First Policies, a non-profit started by a group of former Trump advisers, will take place at the Sheraton Philadelphia in Center City at 1:45 p.m. After the event, Pence will attend a fundraiser hosted by Barletta at the Union League.