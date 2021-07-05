10-Year-Old Girl Killed in Drive-by Shooting in Vineland

An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old girl was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Vineland, New Jersey, on July 4th.

The girl was at a home on the 700 block of W. Earl Drive around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a gunman opened fire. The girl was taken to the Inspira Medical Center - Vineland where she later died from her injuries.

Police are working to determine whether the girl was the gunman’s intended target. No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

Anyone with information should call Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae is also asking anyone who lives in the area of W. Earl Drive, East Earl Drive, Earl Drive, Diane Court, Marcy Court and Shirley Court (within the area of S. West Avenue and W. Chestnut Avenue) to share their home cameras between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Those with home video should contact CCPO.TIPS.