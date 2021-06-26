Philadelphia

10-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots Himself After Finding Gun

Police say the boy was alone with his 8-year-old sister when he got a hold of a gun and shot himself.

By Gerardo Pons

An 10-year-old boy was rushed to a Philadelphia hospital Saturday afternoon after he shot himself with a gun, police said.

The shooting took place inside a home located in 1410 W Pacific St, when police say, the boy's 8-year-old sister ran to a neighbors house to call 9-1-1 after he shot himself in the head.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The boy was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Community Members Rally Against Recent Spike in Gun Violence

Pennsylvania 8 hours ago

Explainer: Will Pa. Evictions Spike Despite Rental Help?

It is unknown who owned the gun and if it was legally registered. The kid's father is cooperating with authorities.

No charges have been filed at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us