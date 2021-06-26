10-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots Himself After Finding Gun

An 10-year-old boy was rushed to a Philadelphia hospital Saturday afternoon after he shot himself with a gun, police said.

The shooting took place inside a home located in 1410 W Pacific St, when police say, the boy's 8-year-old sister ran to a neighbors house to call 9-1-1 after he shot himself in the head.

The boy was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

It is unknown who owned the gun and if it was legally registered. The kid's father is cooperating with authorities.

No charges have been filed at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.