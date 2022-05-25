10 Third Graders Hospitalized After Eating Marijuana Edibles, Police Say

Ten students at an elementary school in Chester were hospitalized and later released after eating marijuana edibles that one of them brought in, police said.

Police told NBC10 a 3rd grade student took marijuana edibles to Chester Community Charter school on Wednesday and shared it with classmates. In all, ten 3rd graders ate the edibles. They were later taken to the hospital where they were treated and cleared medically.

Police said an adult will be charged on Thursday in connection to the incident. They have not yet revealed that person’s identity.