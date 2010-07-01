10! Spotlight: SheRox Triathlon Series-Philadelphia

For the past four years, the SheRox Triathlon Series have brought together women of all ages across the country to stay fit and support a great cause. At 8:00 a.m , Sunday, August 1st, the SheRox triathlon will kick off; and women from the Philadelphia area will have the opportunity to participate in this unforgettable experience.
The triathlon consists of a .5-mile swim, a 15.5-mile bike race and a 3.1-mile run. Females 14 years and older can register for this great event. And don’t worry, anyone can register, no matter how prepared you are! Trainers are available and approximately, 50% of SheRox participants have never been a triathlon before! For more information, click here.