10! Spotlight: Ready, Willing, & Able benefit exhibit at The Bridgette Mayer Gallery

The Bridgette Mayer Gallery is celebrating nine years in Philadelphia with a benefit exhibition for the non-profit organization Ready, Willing, & Able. This organization has helped countless individuals in our community break the cycle of homelessness, addiction, and criminal recidivism. They provide safe housing for the homeless and formerly incarcerated individuals in Philadelphia.

From now until July second this benefit exhibition will feature over one hundred (10 x 10) panels by the galleries artists, local and national artists. The Ready, Willing, and Able exhibit “men in blue” will be featured in the vault room of the Gallery. All the proceeds will benefit the Ready, Willing, & Able organization.