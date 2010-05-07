10 Spotlight- Fiddler On The Roof

"Fiddler On The Roof" has dazzled audiences all over the world for amost fifty years. Now Philadelphia will get its chance to host this award-winning musical!

America's oldest theater, The Walnut Street Theater, will host this heart-warming musical on its Mainstage from May 18th to July 18th.

Songs like "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "If I Were a Rich Man" will have you and your friends singing along with the actors!

Check out their website for more information.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to catch this whimsical Broadway institution!