10! Spotlight-Delaware Valley Youth Film Festival

Wissahickon High School and NBC 10 present the Delaware Valley Youth Film Festival.

On May 24th the young directors in our region will be screening their films for the public. It all happens at the Ambler Theater in Ampler PA.

The festival, which highlights the area's best young directors and actors, is a great place to see the stars of tomorrow! Who knows, you may be rubbing elbows with the future of Hollywood!

Check out their website for more details