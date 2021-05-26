$10 Million Settlement Approved in Death of Inmate at South Carolina Jail

Sutherland died in January after he was shocked with a stun gun and pepper-sprayed in his cell

Jamal Sutherland Footage
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

The Charleston County, South Carolina, council on Tuesday approved a $10 million settlement in the death of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man who died after he was pepper-sprayed and electroshocked with a stun device in a jail cell earlier this year.

The vote to approve the $10 million settlement at a meeting Tuesday night was unanimous, NBC affiliate WCBD of Charleston reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I am so happy that it was a unanimous decision to do what is right by the Sutherland family,” Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said at the meeting, which was streamed online.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Race in Philly 7 hours ago

Race in Philly: The Death of George Floyd, 1 Year Later

New Jersey 4 hours ago

NJ Dad's Date With Nurse Ultimately Saves His Life

"We know that no amount of money will bring their loved one back, but I think this starts the healing process," Pryor said.

Sutherland, 31, died Jan. 5. He had been arrested the day before after a fight at the psychiatric facility where he was receiving mental health treatment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us