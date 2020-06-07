Mercer County

10 Horses Killed in New Jersey Turnpike Crash

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday when the trailer hit a concrete divider, police said

By NBC10 Staff

Police surround a tractor trailer that caught fire along the New Jersey Turnpike, killing 10 horses inside.
Ten horses died when the tractor trailer that was carrying them crashed and caught fire along a stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday when the trailer hit a concrete divider as it traveled northbound along the turnpike, near mile marker 68.6 in East Windsor Township, the New Jersey State police said.

The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, killing the horses inside. No other injuries were immediately reported, and authorities continued to investigate what caused the crash.

