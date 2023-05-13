Berks

1-Year-Old Child Dies in Berks County Fire

An infant girl died on Saturday morning after being trapped on the third floor of a fire in Cumru Township

By Hayden Mitman

Officials in Cumru Township, Berks County, said a fire tore through four homes and led to the death of an infant child on Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, the fire started at about 4:31 a.m., at a home along the 700 block of Philadelphia Avenue in Cumru Township -- just outside of Reading -- in Berks County.

By the time first responders arrived, officials said, the fire had spread to three adjacent homes.

Officials on the scene were told that there was a 1-year-old child trapped in the third floor of one of the homes, law enforcement officials said, and first responders attempted to rescue the child.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, officials said, heavy smoke and falling debris made accessing that floor of the home impossible.

The child was found in her crib and declared deceased after the fire had been extinguished, officials said.

According to law enforcement officials the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Fairhill 7 hours ago

Man Critical After Shooting in Fairhill

Philadelphia Mayoral Election 2023 9 hours ago

Poll: Top Democratic Mayoral Candidates in Dead Heat

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Berks
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us