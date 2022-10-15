1 Teen Killed, 2 Others Hospitalized After North Philly Triple Shooting

A 18-year-old man is dead, while two others have been hospitalized after a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday night.

According to police, the triple shooting happened on the 2300 block of N 11th Street shortly after 9 p.m.,when an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times through the body. Police said he died moments later at the hospital.

A 28-year-old woman was also shot once in the left leg. She was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. Another man, 22, was also shot once in the chest, PPD said. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Philadelphia police said no arrests had been made Saturday night.

Entering the weekend, at least 429 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to police. That's down 1% from last year, which wound up the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.