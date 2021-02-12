1-Month-Old Girl Killed, 4-Month-Old Boy Hurt in NE Philly Crash

A 1-month-old girl died, and a 4-month-old boy was hurt, in a head-on crash in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night.

The children were riding in a sedan with their respective mothers around 11 p.m. when the vehicle collided with an SUV as both cars were traveling in opposite directions on Harbison Avenue and crossed Roosevelt Boulevard at the same time, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers who were patrolling the area came upon the crash, he said.

Medics took the children to Einstein Medical Center, where the baby girl was pronounced dead and the boy was listed in stable condition with minor injuries, Small said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

The 21-year-old woman driving the sedan, mother to the 4-month-old, had bruises and injuries to her legs and was listed in stable condition at the same hospital, the chief inspector said. The 19-year-old passenger, mother to the 1-month-old girl, was also listed in stable condition with bumps and bruises.

The 29-year-old man driving the SUV was uninjured, Small said.

The chief inspector said there were two baby seats in the vehicle where the infants were riding, and accident investigators were checking to see if they were properly strapped in.

Police were investigating who was at fault for the crash and were checking cameras in the area for more information.