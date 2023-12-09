Police in Philadelphia are investigating three separate shootings in the city on Saturday. Three men were hurt and one was killed.
The first shooting left a 38-year-old man hurt after he was shot multiple times throughout his lower body, according to police.
The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 5700 block of Elmwood Avenue in the southwest section of the city, officials said.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle where he was taken in for surgery.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Then, a second shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on the corner of 34th Street and Fairmount Avenue in the Mantua section of the city, police said.
A 35-year-old man was shot once in the hand, according to officials. Police took him to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
The third shooting happened on the 5300 block of North 5th Street in Olney just after 7:30 p.m., police said.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Both victims in this shooting were 17-years-old, according to police.
One of the victims was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital by officers, officials said. He was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.
The second victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in the right cheek, police said. He is listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made in any of these shootings and no weapons have been recovered.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.