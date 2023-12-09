Police in Philadelphia are investigating three separate shootings in the city on Saturday. Three men were hurt and one was killed.

The first shooting left a 38-year-old man hurt after he was shot multiple times throughout his lower body, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 5700 block of Elmwood Avenue in the southwest section of the city, officials said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle where he was taken in for surgery.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Then, a second shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on the corner of 34th Street and Fairmount Avenue in the Mantua section of the city, police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot once in the hand, according to officials. Police took him to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The third shooting happened on the 5300 block of North 5th Street in Olney just after 7:30 p.m., police said.

Both victims in this shooting were 17-years-old, according to police.

One of the victims was shot in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital by officers, officials said. He was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.

The second victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in the right cheek, police said. He is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings and no weapons have been recovered.