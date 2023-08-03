Pennsylvania

1 injured after plane flips over during landing at NE Philly airport

The Northeast Philadelphia Airport was closed temporarily but has reopened

By Cherise Lynch

The Northeast Philadelphia Airport is now open after a plane came in for a landing, went off the runway, and flipped over Thursday morning, according to officials.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital after suffering a minor injury.

Philadelphia International Airport's public affairs manager Heather Redfern said the plane is a Cessna 172.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

