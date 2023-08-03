1 injured after plane flips over during landing at NE Philly airport

The Northeast Philadelphia Airport is now open after a plane came in for a landing, went off the runway, and flipped over Thursday morning, according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí.

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital after suffering a minor injury.

Philadelphia International Airport's public affairs manager Heather Redfern said the plane is a Cessna 172.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.