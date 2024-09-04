1 hurt, cars damaged as fight leads to crash in Point Breeze

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after one person was hurt -- and several parked cars were damaged -- after a fight between a driver and their passengers turned into an intentional crash, officials said.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of 16th and Tasker streets at about 1:57 a.m. on a report of a gunshot.

However, a police representative told NBC10 the report was made incorrectly as the caller may have assumed the sound of a crash was a gunshot.

Instead, officers who responded to this incident found a person injured and several cars damaged after, police said, a driver got into an argument with passengers of their vehicle.

Officials said, at some point early Wednesday, a driver and passengers in their vehicle got into an altercation at that intersection and the passengers got out of the car -- though officials did not say how many people were in the vehicle.

After the passengers exited the vehicle, police believe the driver used the vehicle as a weapon to ram into at least one person.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, police officials said, but that person's condition was not immediately known.

Officials have not said if the driver was arrested in this incident and have not yet provided any further information on the identities of those involved, but a update is expected to be provided later in the day on Wednesday.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.