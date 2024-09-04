Point Breeze

1 hurt, cars damaged as fight leads to crash in Point Breeze

A fight between a driver and passengers in the same vehicle led to an intentional crash that left one person hurt and damaged cars near the intersection of 16th and Tasker streets, early Wednesday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after one person was hurt -- and several parked cars were damaged -- after a fight between a driver and their passengers turned into an intentional crash, officials said.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of 16th and Tasker streets at about 1:57 a.m. on a report of a gunshot.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

However, a police representative told NBC10 the report was made incorrectly as the caller may have assumed the sound of a crash was a gunshot.

Instead, officers who responded to this incident found a person injured and several cars damaged after, police said, a driver got into an argument with passengers of their vehicle.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said, at some point early Wednesday, a driver and passengers in their vehicle got into an altercation at that intersection and the passengers got out of the car -- though officials did not say how many people were in the vehicle.

After the passengers exited the vehicle, police believe the driver used the vehicle as a weapon to ram into at least one person.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, police officials said, but that person's condition was not immediately known.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Keith Jones 1 hour ago

‘Overjoyed': Keith Jones, Holly Harrar welcome baby boy. What's it like being parents?

Philadelphia 76ers 10 hours ago

Amid debate over proposed Sixers arena, Comcast Spectacor unveils alternative plan for Market East

Officials have not said if the driver was arrested in this incident and have not yet provided any further information on the identities of those involved, but a update is expected to be provided later in the day on Wednesday.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Point Breeze
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us