1 Dies, 1 Hurt in Double Shooting in North Philadelphia

One man died and another was hurt in a double shooting just off North Broad Street in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place just before 12:15 p.m. along West Girard Avenue, just off Watts Street, Philadelphia police said.

A man is his 30s was shot in the head and stomach and would die a short time later, police said. A man in his 20s was shot in his back and hospitalized in critical condition.

Police didn't reveal a motive for the shooting and said no arrests were immediately made.

Gun violence is leaving a deadly impact on neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia. Entering Monday, 129 homicides have been reported in Philadelphia, which is down about 15% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record, according to Philadelphia police data.

This story is developing and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

