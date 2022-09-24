1 Dead in Society Hill Shooting, Suspect in Custody

A man was fatally shot after a fight broke out in the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said.

At around 12:43 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to hearing gunshots and saw a man on the ground after the fight between a group of men and women near 423 South St., Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker told NBC10.

At the scene, officers found the 35-year-old man shot multiple times in his body, police said. The man was transported to Jefferson Hospital where he underwent immediate surgery. He was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

The victim’s identity was not made public as of Saturday morning.

A man seen traveling on 5th and Lombard Streets who fit the description of the accused shooter was taken into custody, police said. He was found carrying a gun in a bag, police added.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.