At least one person died in a fiery crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel, Monday night.

A van crashed into the back of a tractor trailer in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Creek Road. The impact caused the van and part of the truck to catch fire.

First responders tried to rescue a person inside the van. That person was later pronounced dead however.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash.